A woman reportedly led Tulsa police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on two lengthy pursuits early Wednesday morning.
Troopers reportedly arrested Nichole Robbins, 29, and booked her into the Pawnee County Jail. Robbins' initial chase began about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday near Admiral Place and Sheridan Road when Tulsa police attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan.
After running the license plate, officers discovered the van was reportedly stolen. When they attempted a traffic stop, Robbins reportedly fled onto the Crosstown Expressway and then west onto U.S. 412 out of Tulsa.
The minimal late-night traffic reportedly yielded to the chase, which reportedly mostly stayed in the highway's inside lanes.
The chase reportedly continued until Tulsa police terminated the pursuit in a construction zone in about the west 20000 block of the highway.
A trooper reportedly later saw the minivan at a gas station and a second pursuit ensued before she was arrested.