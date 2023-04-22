A woman died a day after being shot Wednesday evening in a field in Inola, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Responding deputies found the woman behind a house in the 19700 block of East 595 Road around 8 p.m. and was taken to a hospital, where she died Thursday evening, Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said.

“It’s a tragedy of a young life lost,” the sheriff added. The woman was believed to be around 20 or 21 years old.

Deputies also found 21-year-old Jericho Haverstick, whose grandmother owns the home, at the scene. Walton said Haverstick is believed to have once been in a relationship with the woman.

Haverstick’s account of the shooting kept changing, and investigators think he was directly involved, the sheriff said.

The suspect initially was accused of shooting with intent to kill, but those claims will be modified since the woman died, Walton said.

Haverstick is in the Rogers County jail on complaints of first-degree murder and obstructing an officer, according to online booking reports.

He was known to deputies before the shooting, as he once was accused of trespassing at Rogers State University and deputies had been called to the home before, Walton said.

“There is no absence of drama there,” he added.