Woman faces charge in hospital security guard shooting

A woman arrested in connection with the shooting of a Tulsa hospital security guard faces assault with intent to commit murder charges in Indian Country.

Karee Dawn Alvarez, 20, is alleged to have shot the armed guard in his chest in a Hillcrest Medical Center parking lot near 11th Street and Utica Avenue on May 27, according to an FBI criminal complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court.

The security guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, had minor injuries, according to the complaint.

The guard returned fire, striking Alvarez’s hands, arms and torso.

The charge was filed in Tulsa federal court because Alvarez is a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the crime occurred in Indian Country, according to the complaint.

Since July 2020, crimes that have occurred within one of the Five Tribes' historical reservation boundaries and which involved an American Indian have been prosecuted in federal or tribal court after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which found that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished.

An FBI affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that the security guard approached Alvarez after hearing reports of gunshots in the area.