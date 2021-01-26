Woman expected to recover after east Tulsa shooting; suspects remain at large, police say

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for two men believed to be in their early 20s after a woman was shot after refilling a car tire with air at her home last week.

The shooting in the 4500 block of South 132nd East Avenue was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday by one of the shooting victim's children, a police news release says.

The woman, according to the release, had been putting air in her leaky tire and heard her two dogs barking from the backyard while returning her air hose to the garage.

She told police she turned around and saw two men standing behind her, one of whom had a semi-automatic handgun pointed at her. Police said the woman told them she recalled grabbing for the weapon and that she was shot in her left bicep during the struggle.

She told police that the assailant said, "Oh s---! I just shot her!" before the two men ran west from the garage.

Police said the woman was treated for her injuries, which were not life-threatening, at a hospital.

The men were both described as being Black, in their early 20s and about 6 feet tall. They were wearing dark clothing, and each had a "dark face covering like a neck gaiter."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677.)