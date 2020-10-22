Woman declared brain dead after Monday night shooting; case now a homicide

Police are investigating a Monday night shooting as a homicide after the victim was declared brain dead Wednesday.

Angel Beach, 25, was shot in the head about 10:20 p.m. Monday outside a laundromat in the 6300 block of South Peoria Avenue. Officers were already in the area investigating another shooting when they heard gunshots nearby.

Police found Beach wounded on the ground. The shooter, who witnesses said had inserted himself into an argument between Beach and another woman, fled before officers arrived.

He remained unidentified Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

