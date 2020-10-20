Woman critically injured, man wounded in separate south Tulsa shootings

A woman was critically injured Monday and a man was wounded in separate south Tulsa shootings that occurred within minutes of each other.

Officers responded to the first call about 10:20 p.m. at an apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, where a man was shot in his leg, police spokesman Officer Danny Bean said.

While setting up a perimeter for the scene, police heard more gunfire nearby.

Rushing to investigate, they found a woman shot in the head in front of a laundromat at East 63rd Street and Peoria Avenue, Bean said.

She was hospitalized in critical condition and is not expected to live.

Homicide investigators turned their attention solely to her case after they determined the shootings were not connected. Another police unit will investigate the first.

Detectives have interviewed at least one witness in reference to the woman's shooting but have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

