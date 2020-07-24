A woman who was critically injured in a June murder-suicide in midtown Tulsa has succumbed to her injuries, police said Friday, bringing an end to what they previously termed a “tragic family situation.”
Catherine Ann Roberts, 67, died July 16 after being hospitalized for about three weeks. Her husband, Don Roberts, 69, shot her and their daughter, Lisa Roberts, 37, at their home near 21st Street and Yale Avenue before turning the gun on himself on a Sunday afternoon, June 28.
Don Roberts called the police about 3:30 p.m., saying he had shot his adult daughter and planned to shoot himself. At the time, police weren’t aware that he had also shot his wife.
Officers and dispatchers tried to talk to the man to no avail.
“Unfortunately this didn’t end up in a peaceful resolution,” Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said then.
Crime scene investigators found a note from Don Roberts at the scene, and a longtime neighbor described him as a man who had to “do it all all the time.”
Jasha Lee said Don Roberts acted as a caretaker for his wife, who had health problems, and his daughter, who had a mental illness.
“He couldn’t really leave them alone,” Lee said the day of the shooting. “He’d go to Walmart and things when they were asleep.”
Lee said Don Roberts was always friendly and caring when they chatted at their mailboxes or ended up at the Walmart pickup at the same time. He looked out for her and their other neighbors, she said.
“I just wish he would’ve …” Lee said, her voice trailing as she held back more tears. “But what could we do? I don’t know. It’s hard to say.”
The deaths of Lisa and Catherine Roberts were the city’s 37th and 42nd homicides this year, respectively. Police had investigated 43 as of Friday.