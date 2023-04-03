A man and his girlfriend have been charged with murder and accessory to murder, respectively, after her ex's body was discovered behind a south Tulsa building.

Tulsa police arrested Steven Gillis and Ashley Abel on March 20, the day after the body of Garrett Cooper, 46, was found shot behind a business off Lewis Avenue near 71st Street.

Detectives found surveillance video that showed the shooting taking place four days before Cooper's body was discovered and traced the shooter's vehicle and clothing to Gillis, according to an arrest and booking report.

Gillis reportedly told police he shot Cooper and that the gun he used was still in his vehicle, and he said there was "previous drama" between Cooper and Abel.

Detectives contacted Abel, whom police reports identify as Cooper's girlfriend, the day Cooper's body was discovered to notify her of his death.

"Abel spoke about her relationship with (Cooper)," the report reads. "Abel did not inform detectives that she was present with her current boyfriend, (Gillis), when the murder occurred."

Gillis told detectives that he and Abel were driving when she pointed out Cooper going down the street, and he said she stayed in the car while Gillis shot and killed Cooper, the report says.

Prosecutors filed charges against Gillis, 40, and Abel, 36, on March 24. In court minutes, Abel's name is spelled Able.

Gillis remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, while Abel's bail is set at $30,000. They are awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for mid-May.