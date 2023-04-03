A man and his girlfriend have been charged with murder and accessory to murder, respectively, after her ex's body was discovered behind a south Tulsa building.
Tulsa police arrested Steven Gillis and Ashley Abel on March 20, the day after the body of Garrett Cooper, 46, was found shot behind a business off Lewis Avenue near 71st Street.
Detectives found surveillance video that showed the shooting taking place four days before Cooper's body was discovered and traced the shooter's vehicle and clothing to Gillis, according to an arrest and booking report.
Gillis reportedly told police he shot Cooper and that the gun he used was still in his vehicle, and he said there was "previous drama" between Cooper and Abel.
Detectives contacted Abel, whom police reports identify as Cooper's girlfriend, the day Cooper's body was discovered to notify her of his death.
People are also reading…
"Abel spoke about her relationship with (Cooper)," the report reads. "Abel did not inform detectives that she was present with her current boyfriend, (Gillis), when the murder occurred."
Gillis told detectives that he and Abel were driving when she pointed out Cooper going down the street, and he said she stayed in the car while Gillis shot and killed Cooper, the report says.
Prosecutors filed charges against Gillis, 40, and Abel, 36, on March 24. In court minutes, Abel's name is spelled Able.
Gillis remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond, while Abel's bail is set at $30,000. They are awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for mid-May.
What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.
The Rev. Jeff Hood, spiritual adviser to Scott Eizember, who was executed Jan. 12, alleges in a $10 million federal lawsuit that the agency defamed him in a statement to the media.
Brandon "B.J." Jefferson was the only defendant of four charged in the July 2022 killing of Terek Chairs to continue with his preliminary hearing. Another waived his right to the hearing, and the two others took a plea deal for their release.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond and a defense attorney want it pushed until at least August 2024 so that a court can consider whether to hold a hearing that could prove Glossip's innocence.
Xaviar Babudar, who was dually known for donning a wolf suit and fanwear at NFL games and being a suspect in a Bixby bank robbery, failed to appear for court Monday.
After a warrant was issued for their arrest Wednesday, two teen brothers charged with murder in a fatal shooting turned themselves in Thursday evening with the help of their parents.
Scammers are targeting local medical professional with threats of warrant arrests if they don't pay a fee over the phone, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns.