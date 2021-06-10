Woman arrested after hitting bicyclist in Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow police arrested a woman who allegedly fled after striking a cyclist with her car early Thursday.

About 4:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a hit and run collision involving a bicycle in the 7700 block of South Elm Place, according to a Broken Arrow police Department news release.

A witness to the incident told officers the vehicle that struck the cyclist fled to a Walmart parking lot near 61st Street and South Elm Place.

The injured cyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital listed in critical condition.

Officers located the driver, Kylah Pumphrey, who reportedly told officers she did hit the cyclist but was afraid to stop and that she did not have a valid driver's license, the release said.

Pumphrey was taken into custody and booked into the Broken Arrow City Jail on driving without a license and leaving the scene of an injury collision complaints, said the release. She is expected to be transported to the Tulsa County jail.

The collision is still under investigation by the Broken Arrow Police Department Traffic Specialist Unit.