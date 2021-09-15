Woman arrested, accused in Turley assault that likely will leave man permanently disfigured

A Tulsa woman has been arrested on allegations that she assaulted the father of her child last week, leaving him "scalped" and missing "a large portion of his bicep," according to court documents.

Tamesha Donitta Mougell, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and maiming and was booked into the Tulsa County jail.

The man remained sedated in a hospital due to the severity of his injuries, which likely will cause permanent disfigurement, investigators wrote in an affidavit.

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies found the 38-year-old man bleeding in the front yard of his home in the 300 block of West 56th Street North in Turley after responding to a report of a shooting about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

An assailant was nowhere to be found, but Mougell reportedly told others in the days following that she had gone to the victim's house to demand that he buy a tire for her car and that when they got into an argument she "'bashed him over the head' with something" and later 'ran him over' with her car as they fought, the affidavit states.