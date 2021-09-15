Woman arrested, accused in Turley assault that likely will leave man permanently disfigured

A Tulsa woman has been arrested on allegations that she assaulted the father of her child last week, leaving him "scalped" and missing "a large portion of his bicep," according to court documents.
Tamesha Donitta Mougell, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and maiming and was booked into the Tulsa County jail.
The man remained sedated in a hospital due to the severity of his injuries, which likely will cause permanent disfigurement, investigators wrote in an affidavit.
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies found the 38-year-old man bleeding in the front yard of his home in the 300 block of West 56th Street North in Turley after responding to a report of a shooting about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
An assailant was nowhere to be found, but Mougell reportedly told others in the days following that she had gone to the victim's house to demand that he buy a tire for her car and that when they got into an argument she "'bashed him over the head' with something" and later 'ran him over' with her car as they fought, the affidavit states.
Mougell reportedly told others she was going to leave, thinking the victim was dead, when he started shooting at her vehicle. She then fled, the affidavit alleges.
Witnesses reported on the day of the altercation that the victim was involved in a fight with what looked like a man driving a gray SUV who was chasing the victim around the yard with the vehicle.
Mougell reportedly contacted the police later that week, telling a detective: "'I ran someone over in self-defense because they were trying to kill me,'" the affidavit states.
Mougell told the TPD detective she and the victim were arguing and videoing each other when things got "physical," but she did not go into further detail, the affidavit says. She said she was trying to leave when the victim attempted to shut the gate to the property, and she said she "'might have'" hit him with her car, according to the affidavit.
Mougell told the detective she contacted the police after seeing a post on the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's social media pages in which she said she caught a glimpse of a suspect vehicle and gave police the name of a man she said she believed was responsible. The social media post featured no such vehicle, and Mougell told the detective she drives a vehicle that matches what witnesses described.
Mougell remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $75,000 bond.