Woman allegedly pulled gun on Hillcrest hospital security guard, shooting him before he returned fire

The woman shot by a hospital security guard Thursday night was first to pull a gun and shoot him, Tulsa police said Friday.

A woman reportedly ran into the emergency room department of Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 S. Utica Ave., about 8:30 p.m. saying she heard gunshots in the parking lot.

A security guard went outside to investigate, and he asked a different woman who was sitting in the front seat of a car whether she heard any gunshots. She reportedly said they were fireworks before pulling out a gun and shooting him once.

The guard returned fire at the woman, striking her at least once out of multiple rounds, the news release states.

Both parties are expected to survive, police said; the security guard's vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest, and the woman is recovering at a hospital.

She will be booked into jail when she is released. Police said they will release more information about her at that time.

