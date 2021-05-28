 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman allegedly pulled gun on Hillcrest hospital security guard, shooting him before he returned fire
0 comments

Woman allegedly pulled gun on Hillcrest hospital security guard, shooting him before he returned fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman shot by a hospital security guard Thursday night was first to pull a gun and shoot him, Tulsa police said Friday. 

A woman reportedly ran into the emergency room department of Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 S. Utica Ave., about 8:30 p.m. saying she heard gunshots in the parking lot. 

A security guard went outside to investigate, and he asked a different woman who was sitting in the front seat of a car whether she heard any gunshots. She reportedly said they were fireworks before pulling out a gun and shooting him once. 

The guard returned fire at the woman, striking her at least once out of multiple rounds, the news release states. 

Both parties are expected to survive, police said; the security guard's vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest, and the woman is recovering at a hospital. 

She will be booked into jail when she is released. Police said they will release more information about her at that time. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris cites test of fragile world in Navy speech

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News