Woman accused of strangling man in midtown Tulsa apartment charged with murder

A Tulsa woman accused of strangling a man in a midtown apartment was charged with murder on Tuesday. 

Angie Frost, also known as Marilyn Rider, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection to Steven Wood's late-August death. 

Family members found Wood, 51, dead with obvious head trauma Aug. 25 at his apartment in the 6600 block of East 19th Street, and his truck was missing. 

Witnesses told police they saw a woman, later identified as Frost, driving Wood's truck, and others reportedly told detectives that Frost told them she killed Wood.

Frost, 39, reportedly told detectives that she was at the apartment the night Frost died, and she took his truck, but she claimed Wood sexually assaulted her and another woman who was at the apartment strangled him. 

Information filed Thursday alleges Frost hit Wood in the head with a lamp before strangling him. 

She remains held without bond in the Tulsa County jail. 

Tromon Hendon, 38, also reportedly drove Wood's truck after his death. He reportedly told police he planned to take the truck to a crusher, but officers had already recovered it.

Hendon was allegedly driving a different stolen vehicle when police contacted him, and he's charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle in the case. 

He remained in the Tulsa County jail Tuesday in lieu of $4,000 bail. 

