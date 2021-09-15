Woman accused in Turley assault that likely will leave man permanently disfigured

Mougell reportedly told others she was going to leave, thinking the victim was dead, when he started shooting at her vehicle. She then fled, the affidavit alleges.

Witnesses reported on the day of the altercation that the victim was involved in a fight with what looked like a man driving a gray SUV who was chasing the victim around the yard with the vehicle.

Mougell reportedly contacted Tulsa police later that week, telling a detective: “I ran someone over in self-defense because they were trying to kill me,” the affidavit states.

Mougell told the detective she and the victim were arguing and videoing each other when things got “physical,” but she did not go into further detail, the affidavit says. She said she was trying to leave when the victim attempted to shut the gate to the property, and she said she “’might have’” hit him with her car, according to the affidavit.

Mougell told the detective she contacted the police after seeing a post on the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s social media pages in which she said she caught a glimpse of a suspect vehicle and gave police the name of a man she said she believed was responsible. The social media post featured no such vehicle, and Mougell told the detective she drives a vehicle that matches what witnesses described.

Mougell remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $75,000 bond.

