Woman accused in fatal stabbing says man fell on knife, pleads not guilty

A woman accused in a May fatal stabbing under an Inner Dispersal Loop overpass told police the victim fell on a knife, charging documents state.

Prosecutors charged Lindsey Christian, 36, with one count of second-degree murder after police arrested her May 24 in the death of David Ammons.

Responding to a 911 call reportedly from Christian's boyfriend, police found Ammons, 57, dead of a stab wound to his chest about 2:20 p.m. near the 400 block of South Nogales Avenue, according to Christian's arrest and booking report.

The three and one other woman were living in tents in the area, they told police, and the woman whose tent was next to Ammons' said she heard Ammons and Christian arguing with each other, possibly over stolen property, the report states.

Christian's boyfriend said the group had been staying together for about two weeks, and he awoke in his tent to Christian yelling for 911 to be called.

Christian told him Ammons had fallen on the knife, he told dispatchers, and Christian later gave police the same story.

Speaking with homicide detectives, Christian said she was cutting up food with a knife for dinner when Ammons tripped and fell on the knife, the report states.

Christian told detectives she had not been arguing with Ammons, and she characterized him as her friend, saying he had never physically assaulted or threatened her, according to the report.

She said she dropped the knife on the ground, called 911 and applied pressure to Ammons' wound, the report states.

She was booked into the Tulsa County jail that evening and arraigned a week later, entering a plea of not guilty, according to online court minutes.

Christian remained in jail Friday in lieu of bond. She is next scheduled to appear in court in mid-July.

Ammons was Tulsa's 33rd homicide victim this year. There had been five more as of Friday afternoon, including the four victims of the mass shooting at the Saint Francis Health System campus, bringing the year's current total to 38.

Last year at this time, there had been 25 homicides locally, according to Tulsa World records.

