Witness in Shannon Kepler trial testifies during hearing on whether he should be granted new trial

The same federal jury acquitted Kepler of first-degree murder. A judge later threw out the assault conviction after determining that the statute of limitations had expired.

Kepler’s attorney, Stan Monroe, argued in court filings that prosecutors had a duty to let him know that Hamilton was a suspect in a child molestation case prior to him testifying against Kepler.

Tulsa County District Court prosecutors filed two counts of lewd molestation of a child against Hamilton within minutes after Kepler’s jury retired April 26 to start deliberating his fate.

“Had the information been timely disclosed, and had been used in the cross-examination of (Hamilton), there is a reasonable probability that the outcome of this case would have been different, or it would have been sufficient to undermine the confidence in the verdict,” Monroe argued in a court filing.

Hamilton testified against Kepler during his trial that there was “no possibility” that Lake was armed with a pistol as Kepler maintained when he was shot by the then off-duty officer. Kepler maintains Lake was armed at the time, although no weapon was recovered from him other than a folding knife, which was still holstered when he died.