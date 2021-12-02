Witness in Shannon Kepler trial testifies during hearing on whether he should be granted new trial

A witness who testified at the trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler told a court Thursday that he was surprised when he himself was arrested later on child molestation charges.
Michael Noah Monroe Hamilton’s testimony came during a hearing in Tulsa federal court as to whether Kepler should be granted a new trial. Kepler contends prosecutors withheld evidence that Hamilton was a suspect in a lewd molestation case when he testified against the former police officer.
Asked why he was surprised to be arrested, Hamilton, 20, paused for a few extra beats before initially saying he didn’t know the reason.
Asked later by Kepler’s defense attorney if he had been starting to believe that nothing was going to come of the allegations against him because of the passage of time, Hamilton replied, “Exactly.”
Hamilton is one of three witnesses to testify during a hearing Thursday regarding whether Kepler should be granted a new trial.
A federal jury convicted Kepler April 26 of one count of causing the death of another in Indian Country through the use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to the commission of second-degree murder. He was also convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country, a charge associated with Kepler firing a pistol towards Hamilton after fatally shooting his 19-year-old brother, Jeremey Lake in 2014.
The same federal jury acquitted Kepler of first-degree murder. A judge later threw out the assault conviction after determining that the statute of limitations had expired.
Kepler’s attorney, Stan Monroe, argued in court filings that prosecutors had a duty to let him know that Hamilton was a suspect in a child molestation case prior to him testifying against Kepler.
Tulsa County District Court prosecutors filed two counts of lewd molestation of a child against Hamilton within minutes after Kepler’s jury retired April 26 to start deliberating his fate.
“Had the information been timely disclosed, and had been used in the cross-examination of (Hamilton), there is a reasonable probability that the outcome of this case would have been different, or it would have been sufficient to undermine the confidence in the verdict,” Monroe argued in a court filing.
Hamilton testified against Kepler during his trial that there was “no possibility” that Lake was armed with a pistol as Kepler maintained when he was shot by the then off-duty officer. Kepler maintains Lake was armed at the time, although no weapon was recovered from him other than a folding knife, which was still holstered when he died.
Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are urging U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell to reject the request for the new trial, saying those who prosecuted Kepler had no knowledge state charges were pending against Hamilton when he testified.
The motion for a new trial is the latest in the saga that has become the prosecution of Kepler.
A Tulsa County District Court jury convicted Kepler in October 2017 of first-degree manslaughter in connection with Lake’s slaying. A judge sentenced him to serve a 15-year prison term.
Three prior state first-degree murder trials against Kepler ended in hung juries. The fourth jury convicted him of the lesser charge.
Kepler appealed his state conviction and sentence in part on grounds that the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma also applied to him since he is a member of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting death occurred within a part of Tulsa that is within the reservation.
A state appellate court agreed with Kepler, finding that the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute due to McGirt.
A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment in November 2020.
Witness with both the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office testified during Kepler’s hearing on the motion for a new trial.
Paula Maker, a detective in TPD’s child crisis unit, said she first received a complaint alleging allegations against Hamilton in July 2020.
Maker said she interviewed Hamilton twice and was unaware he was a witness in the Kepler case at the time.
Maker said she filed paperwork seeking charges against Hamilton on Sept. 11, 2020.
Asked about the seven-month period between the submitting of paperwork for charges and the actual filing of charges, Maker said sometimes charges are filed “right away” while other times “it is months.”
Maker said no one told her not to file charges against Hamilton.
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Amy Dickens, with the office’s Crimes Against Children team, testified that she approved charges against Hamilton April 22, which was a Thursday and four days before the jury retired to deliberate Kepler’s fate.
Asked what could have accounted for the delay in filing charges, Dickens replied that a number of factors may have been at play.
Dickens said she was married in February and was also ill for a period of time before that. She said also covers for others in her three-person unit when someone is out.
Under cross-examination, Dickens agreed that cases waiting to be filed can build up. She said cases where the suspect is in custody are typically prioritized over those not in custody due to legal requirements on the filing of charges.
Hamilton has been in state custody since his May 5 arrest.
Prosecutors have added one additional lewd molestation count, bringing the overall total to three.
Frizzell indicated he would review records associated in Hamilton’s case, including a recording made during a police interview of Hamilton, before deciding whether to grant Kepler a new trial.