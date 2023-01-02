With $15k signing bonus secured and retention help on the way, Tulsa police recruiters 'cautiously optimistic'

A $15,000 signing bonus is only one aspect of their jobs that has Tulsa police recruiters looking up.

With the recruiting team reorganized by strengths, classrooms reopened post-pandemic and retention help that should be on the way in the next collective bargaining agreement, there’s not so much gloom on the horizon as there is room for improvement.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Capt. Mark Ohnesorge, the Tulsa Police Department’s assistant training director for recruitment. “We’re still nowhere near the numbers that we had five to seven years ago, but … I feel like we’re on the upswing.”

Ohnesorge’s guarded hope trickles from the effects of events over the past few years, including across-the-board pay raises at the department, the recent bonus and improvements ahead.

Although specifics of the contract between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 are off-limits until the document is officially signed, Lt. Patrick Stephens, chairman of the union’s board of directors, said the lodge is “pleased” with the negotiations, to which its members have agreed.

The Mayor’s Office proactively approached the FOP, Stephens said, to counter the police pension’s upcoming extra 2% offer for officers who retire before the end of May. A similarly caused wave of retirements left the department scrambling to fill spots in 2021.

TPD was operating about 125 officers shy of its authorized strength, 943, in late November, when the five-figure signing bonus was announced.

“The city’s had a hard time recruiting police officers,” Stephens said. “They also have to retain the officers.

“This (contract agreement) is good news for the entire city because it addresses public safety. The Mayor’s Office is standing behind police officers not only in speech but also in action.”

The $15,000 signing bonus is another effort the mayor recently greenlit upon talks with departmental leadership.

After January’s academy class garnered only 11 recruits — the smallest class in about a decade — the Mayor’s Office agreed to dole out the $765,000 already budgeted for the 19 unfilled spots in the form of signing bonuses to those recruits in the January class and those who will fill the May class.

The lump sum should account for about 51 bonuses total, a city spokesman said, but, depending on the size of the May academy, police officials said they’re in talks with the city to extend the program. Human resources is also still trying to determine how exactly the funds will be paid out, though Ohnesorge confirmed that the payments would be incremental and not in a lump sum.

Ohnesorge said the announcement of the $15,000 signing bonus brought on a deluge of about 100 online applications in two weeks, though only about a quarter of those were viable. A misleading news report generated during the bonus buzz caused some to believe TPD had dropped its long-standing bachelor’s degree requirement, Ohnesorge said, but a four-year degree is still one of the department’s minimum requirements.

TPD has partnered with two universities so far, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa and Northeastern State University, to offer its police academy for course credit in specific bachelor’s degree programs, and Ohnesorge said he hopes to achieve the same at other area colleges.

Although the bonus was originally intended to catch the attention of those who had never considered a career in law enforcement, anecdotally, the recruiters said they’ve received more interest from current law enforcement officers looking to make the switch from other agencies, especially those out of state.

“If someone was looking in the law enforcement field anyway, this (bonus) might be a decision factor between agencies,” Recruiting Officer Khara Rogers said. “We did have an applicant I was talking with, and after the bonus came out he decided, ‘OK, I’m going with you guys.’”

About 30% of the applicants who met minimum requirements are expected to be selected for the academy, Ohnesorge said, which loses about 10% of its recruits every class. So even without attrition, and with an anticipated full May class, he doesn’t expect to bolster the department’s ranks anytime soon.

“This is a long haul,” Ohnesorge said.

Those interested in submitting an application may visit the department’s informational recruiting website, jointpd.com.

