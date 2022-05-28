Wisconsin murder suspect arrested in downtown Tulsa

A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin was apprehended by Tulsa Police at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Tulsa Friday morning.

Police say the manager of the bus station, located at 317 S. Detroit Ave., called and reported that a man, Tiron Washington, had a firearm on a bus and wanted him removed. Once officers confronted the suspect, he took off running.

Police say witnesses saw the man put the gun on top of a tire of a parked car. Tulsa Police secured the weapon and continued the search.

The suspect was taken into custody some time later after a foot chase where he was questioned and processed for evidence. Police say the suspect presented a drivers license out of Florida and a social security card with the name of another person on it.

Police say the man later gave his real name and it was discovered he had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Illinois and Wisconsin. The warrant from Wisconsin included first-degree homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm. He also faces additional charges in Oklahoma for possession of a firearm, false personation, obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of fake ID, carrying a concealed weapon, and NCIC warrants out of IL and WI.

Washington will be extradited to Wisconsin.

