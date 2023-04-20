The widow of a Tulsa man who died while in McCurtain County law enforcement custody in 2022 has filed a federal lawsuit seeking in excess of $2 million in damages.

Barbara Barrick filed the lawsuit on behalf of her deceased husband, Bobby Dale Barrick.

Barrick, 45, died March 18, 2022, five days after an encounter with law enforcement personnel that began when he entered a closed business in Eagletown and ended with sheriff's deputies using a stun gun on him multiple times until he stopped breathing, according to the complaint, filed Thursday in Muskogee federal court.

The lawsuit names as defendants the McCurtain County Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff Kevin Clardy in his official capacity, three McCurtain County deputies and a game warden.

The lawsuit claims that the Board of Commissioners was responsible for preventing McCurtain County deputies from using constitutionally excessive force and ensuring that they took reasonable steps to protect Barrick from excessive or unreasonable force.

The lawsuit says Barrick was hog tied by bystanders who dragged him back into the convenience store's parking lot after he broke out a window of the closed store, ran into the street and jumped onto a woman’s car.

Arriving deputies untied Barrick, handcuffed him and placed him in the backseat of a deputy’s truck in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, as a large crowd had by then gathered around the deputies and Barrick, according to the complaint, quoting written statements from deputies.

Sometime later, Barrick and deputies tussled after emergency medical service personnel arrived to examine him, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit claims that deputies, after deactivating their body cameras, beat and used a stun gun on Barrick, who was still handcuffed, “no fewer than four times” before dragging him out of the truck and sitting on his back.

The lawsuit claims that deputies ignored Barrick’s pleas that he was afraid he was going to die and to “please not kill me.”

While they pinned Barrick to the ground, an emergency medical technician reported that she could not detect a pulse on the man, who then experienced seizure-like activity, according to the complaint.

Barrick was transferred to two hospitals before he died.

“The McCurtain County Sheriff (and thus McCurtain County) has a long, deep-seated history and unabated custom of excessive force,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit alleges excessive force, a failure by others to intervene to prevent or stop the excessive force, and a failure of the Board of County Commissioners to adequately train, supervise and/or control McCurtain County deputies regarding excessive force.

“It’s been a hard year not knowing what happened to my husband,” Barbara Barrick said during a Thursday news conference in front of the Sheriff's Office, according to The Associated Press. She praised the “persistent and brave” efforts of local newspaper reporters to find out more about her husband's arrest and death.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of issues to crop up in the far southeastern Oklahoma county after the McCurtain Gazette-News published a story and audio recording last weekend in which people identified as a county commissioner, the sheriff and two Sheriff’s Office employees are heard discussing lynching Black people, comparing a woman who burned to death in a house fire to barbecue, and mentioning “two big, deep holes” for disposing of two newspaper reporters.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on all four people involved in the conversation to resign.

McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings submitted a handwritten note Wednesday indicating he was resigning effective immediately.

An attorney representing the county did not respond to a request for comment left with the Sheriff’s Office.

