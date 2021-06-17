Webbers Falls officers justified in April fatal shooting, district attorney decides

The officers who fatally shot a man in Webbers Falls on April 24 were justified in their actions, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge decided Thursday.

Webbers Falls Police Officers Keith Bell and Jordan Turley shot Benjamin Ridley, 29, after responding to a report of a "suspected convicted felon with a gun" at the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam, according to a letter from Loge informing the city of Webbers Falls of his decision.

Authorities at the time said Ridley was wanted on warrants.

When Bell and Turley arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado that was registered to Ridley, and a Muskogee County Sheriff's Office supervisor told Bell to arrest Ridley, according to the letter.

Bell, his police dog and Turley walked to where Ridley was seen fishing, and as they approached the man they believed to be Ridley, Bell reportedly saw a pistol on the man's side, according to the letter.

While Bell tried to initiate a conversation with Ridley, Ridley reportedly put a hand on his pistol.