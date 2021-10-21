'We just don't know': Charges dismissed in fatal 2017 shootout at Crawford Park

Ballard was also charged with shooting with intent to kill in a July 27, 2017, shooting of a woman in north Tulsa after the cartridge casings at that scene matched to those found at Crawford Park.

In total, Ballard was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and two counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony between the two cases. All were dismissed Sept. 27 at the request of the state pending further investigation.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said the dismissal stems from a lack of evidence.

Witnesses at the park scene gave differing stories, he said, and there were so many shooters — Collier mentioned 10 — it's difficult to know who shot who.

"Unless we know that, we can't proceed," Collier said. "We just don't know."

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the case is still considered an open investigation, just as it has been in Mack's death since the shooting.

"We had enough to charge him," Watkins said of Ballard. "But sometimes having enough to charge somebody is not having enough to win a trial, and that’s up to the DA’s office for determination.”

Despite the longevity of the case, Watkins said detectives have not grown tired in tracing down new leads, which in this case have been coming "every so often."

"The older a case gets, the more difficult it becomes to solve," Watkins said. "You might know who did it, but witnesses have died or witnesses have changed their mind about cooperating — and that goes both ways."

