Watch Now: Two wounded in apparent shootout east of downtown

Two people were wounded Monday in an apparent shootout east of downtown.

The shots were fired just before noon at a row of businesses along 11th Street near Harvard Avenue, just south of the University of Tulsa.

Those involved fled before police arrived, Lt. Glenn Uhren said, but a gunshot victim soon surfaced at a nearby tobacco shop.

Another subsequently arrived at a hospital.

Uhren said the victim found near the scene did not have life-threatening injuries, but he was unsure of the condition of the victim who sought treatment at the hospital.

Despite a lack of cooperation from those involved, Uhren said it appears a man was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs when he caused an altercation near a Taco Bell restaurant, which ultimately devolved into gunfire.

A trail of blood speckled the fast-food restaurant's parking lot, where police searched for cartridge casings. Crime scene tape was up for a short time as customers continued rolling through the drive-through during the lunch hour.