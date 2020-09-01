Watch Now: Tulsa police chief talks about assaults on officers, initiatives from his first seven months

Franklin said a man who insisted that officers kill him was in obvious mental distress and in the roadway in the 1700 block of Charles Page Boulevard “ready to challenge” officers when they arrived on Aug. 19.

“The man immediately jumped on an officer’s vehicle and attacked that vehicle by stabbing the vehicle with his knife,” Franklin said. “An officer was able to deploy a Taser, and that Taser was successful in its deployment. It separated the man from the knife, and he was able to be taken into custody and later on for mental evaluation.”

Less than two hours earlier that day, Franklin said, officers had responded to reports of a person who was “erratically wielding knives” in the 4300 block of East Pine Street.

“That man refused to communicate. He refused to obey the commands of officers, and he eventually charged towards officers, causing them to deploy bean bag rounds and a barrage of pepper balls,” Franklin said. “They were successful in taking the man into custody after the use of less-lethal options resulted in him dropping the knife."

The chief also noted an incident about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 in which an officer on foot was struck with a “glancing blow” by a vehicle as officers chased the driver near 25th Place and 83rd East Avenue.