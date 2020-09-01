Watch Now: Tulsa police chief talks about assaults on officers, initiatives from his first seven months

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talked about dangers in policing Tuesday as he described several recent violent encounters.
Franklin also took the opportunity during a news conference to highlight several initiatives or happenings since he became police chief seven months ago. But first he noted that assaults on officers increased 53% in the first half of 2020 over the first half of 2019 — up to 95 from 62.
He said he didn't have year-to-date data for assaults on officers prior to 2019 available to see if that metric is up in historical context or just from midyear a year ago.
Statewide, 843 assaults on officers were reported in 2019, which is the lowest number since 799 in 2015, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation uniform crime data. Across Oklahoma, 918, 946 and 995 assaults on officers were reported in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.
"The Tulsa Police Department has experienced an increase in violence towards officers wearing a uniform," Franklin said. "Most of these violent assaults garner very little attention from the public, but they're something that we deal with on a daily basis and (are) real to us."
Nonetheless, Franklin said, Tulsa police continue to enjoy overwhelming support and respect from the community — even through 2020's civil unrest.
The police chief touched on five violent encounters in the past four weeks.
Eight officers fired more than 60 rounds at Jonathan Randell on Aug. 9, killing him, after he reportedly charged toward officers with a knife near Harvard Avenue and Apache Street. Officers had responded about 2:10 p.m. to a secure transitional living facility on reports a man was attempting to scale the fence.
The department previously said Randell began cutting himself with a knife and that police fired pepper balls to try to make him stop. The man then threw a knife that went between two officers, prompting eight officers to open fire at him.
Franklin said Tuesday that Randell initially cooperated with police by providing his name and information, as well as telling police he had a knife, although he did not divulge where he had it. He said the man admitted that he had used the knife to rob a store earlier.
Franklin said police told Randell that he was under arrest after confirming that a felony warrant in his name had been issued in Wagoner County, with Randell replying that he wasn’t going back to jail.
“Eventually officers deployed bean bag rounds and pepper balls at this individual,” Franklin said. “The man fought through the barrage of less lethal (rounds) and aggressively addressed the officers with the knife.
“His actions led to multiple officers — eight officers — firing a lot of rounds. More than 60.”
The shooting remains under investigation, and the case hasn’t yet been submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.
Franklin said his department will review the police supervision on the scene, as well as command and control tactics used. That review will include how officers were deployed and who had lethal and less-lethal assignments, he said.
Franklin also called attention to a traffic stop that turned into a vehicular pursuit that ended in police killing Earl Barton Jr. when he allegedly “stabbed towards” one officer and wrestled on the ground with another later on the same weekend Randell was killed.
Franklin said the officer who had pursued the man in vehicle and on foot was able to “fight the individual away from him” at an apartment complex near 21st Street and 145th East Avenue. Another officer tackled the man, not knowing he had a knife in his hand, he said.
“When the officer was made aware of the knife as they rolled around on the ground struggling, that officer was able to create separation, and another officer was able to fire his weapon and stop the assault,” Franklin said. “That individual died from his gunshot wounds.”
The chief also addressed two knife encounters in which less-lethal force successfully ended the situations without deaths.
Franklin said a man who insisted that officers kill him was in obvious mental distress and in the roadway in the 1700 block of Charles Page Boulevard “ready to challenge” officers when they arrived on Aug. 19.
“The man immediately jumped on an officer’s vehicle and attacked that vehicle by stabbing the vehicle with his knife,” Franklin said. “An officer was able to deploy a Taser, and that Taser was successful in its deployment. It separated the man from the knife, and he was able to be taken into custody and later on for mental evaluation.”
Less than two hours earlier that day, Franklin said, officers had responded to reports of a person who was “erratically wielding knives” in the 4300 block of East Pine Street.
“That man refused to communicate. He refused to obey the commands of officers, and he eventually charged towards officers, causing them to deploy bean bag rounds and a barrage of pepper balls,” Franklin said. “They were successful in taking the man into custody after the use of less-lethal options resulted in him dropping the knife."
The chief also noted an incident about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 in which an officer on foot was struck with a “glancing blow” by a vehicle as officers chased the driver near 25th Place and 83rd East Avenue.
The officer fired one round at the driver, who crashed into a nearby house. Police said the man had wounds on his arm and leg and was expected to be OK.
“The officer had road rash and narrowly missed being run over by the rear tire,” Franklin said.
