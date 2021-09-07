Watch Now: Tulsa police announce results of ongoing effort to curb gang violence

Since April, crime and intelligence analysts have linked more than 80 incidents to gang feuds.

Franklin said the analysts have largely driven the direction of the investigations as they uncover links among guns, shooters, accomplices and victims, but TPD leadership's first step in addressing the uptick in violence was to meet with affected community representatives and partners.

They then deployed specialized units from five divisions throughout the city and enlisted help from patrol officers in each uniform division, along with assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The forensics lab was also "crucial" in getting the necessary data to analysts quickly, Franklin said.

He could not say how many of the guns seized were stolen, but he emphasized that nonviolent offenses, such as the theft of a gun from a car, can quickly lead to violence.

"These guns are making their way into the hands of individuals that are going to create violence on our streets,” Franklin said.

That is why, he urged, it is so important for residents to lock their car doors and secure their personal firearms.

“If you think your car is safe in your driveway at nighttime or during the day, it is not," Franklin said. "There are people that literally go around at nighttime, and all they do is check doors. They’re not going to break the window, but they check door handles, and if your doors are unlocked — if you forgot to lock that car door and you have a firearm in that vehicle — it’s not going to be there in the morning.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.