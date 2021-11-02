Watch Now: Remains found in north Tulsa identified as missing Turley man

The human remains found by hunters in north Tulsa on Sunday morning have been identified as Jack Grimes, one of three persons who have been reported missing for more than a week, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced.
A Silver Alert was issued for Grimes, 76, last Tuesday when he and Dwayne Selby, 59, failed to surface after telling family they were going to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, the weekend prior.
Selby's mother, 80-year-old Glenda “Cookie” Parton of Pryor, became the subject of another Silver Alert the next day after she disappeared while looking for her son, deputies have said.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office notified investigators Tuesday that the remains, which were found largely unrecognizable due to undetermined factors, had been positively identified, TCSO Sheriff Vic Regalado said, officially connecting the missing persons case to the homicide investigation.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Jack Grimes," Regalado said during a news conference. "We currently are searching the area where Jack's remains were found for additional victims, for we cannot rule out the possibility that Glenda and Dwayne have also met with foul play."
Parton was last seen Oct. 25 while driving her car, which was found abandoned on the side of U.S. 75 near the 56th Street North exit the next day. The car in which Selby and Grimes were supposed to have traveled to Texas together was found early Oct. 28, abandoned deep in Mohawk Park, 5701 E. 36th St. North.
Hunters attempting to track a deer found human remains later identified as Grimes' about 8:30 a.m. Sunday beyond a tree line south of East 59th Place and Yorktown Avenue.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office identified Grimes and ruled the death a homicide, but Regalado would not disclose the cause of death. He said the autopsy investigation and toxicology report are pending when asked whether the ME was able to estimate a time of death.
Regalado asked anyone with information about the individuals, who were all involved in the horse show business, to reach out to detectives, especially regarding the last time they were seen or any pertinent background.
"And whether or not somebody in their lives that may have been connected to these individuals might be acting strangely, may have immediately left town during this time," Regalado said. "Anything that is out of the ordinary.
"Sometimes those things, although they seem trivial, may be something that breaks open a case."
Regalado also requested the public keep misinformation and theories off social media, which could convolute or damage the case or, more importantly, fill family members with "false hope," he said.
Anyone with credible information to share with detectives may do so by calling 918-596-8836 or emailing tips@tcso.org, Regalado said.
For now, deputies have expanded a search in the area where Grimes' remains were found in case there are additional undiscovered, and they plan to re-search the areas where Parton's and Grimes' cars were found.
The rural area is difficult to cordon off, so Regalado asked that if any hunters or hikers happen to stumble across something that may be evidence, that they pin the location and contact authorities, not touching anything.
If anyone sees Parton or Selby, who are still considered missing persons, they should call 911 immediately, Regalado said.
“We hold out hope that Glenda and Dwayne are fine and these are just weird circumstances for them, but we have to explore all our options,” Regalado said.