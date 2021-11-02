Watch Now: Remains found in north Tulsa identified as missing Turley man

Hunters attempting to track a deer found human remains later identified as Grimes' about 8:30 a.m. Sunday beyond a tree line south of East 59th Place and Yorktown Avenue.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office identified Grimes and ruled the death a homicide, but Regalado would not disclose the cause of death. He said the autopsy investigation and toxicology report are pending when asked whether the ME was able to estimate a time of death.

Regalado asked anyone with information about the individuals, who were all involved in the horse show business, to reach out to detectives, especially regarding the last time they were seen or any pertinent background.

"And whether or not somebody in their lives that may have been connected to these individuals might be acting strangely, may have immediately left town during this time," Regalado said. "Anything that is out of the ordinary.

"Sometimes those things, although they seem trivial, may be something that breaks open a case."

Regalado also requested the public keep misinformation and theories off social media, which could convolute or damage the case or, more importantly, fill family members with "false hope," he said.