Watch Now: Man who charged officers hospitalized after shooting near scene of house fire in north Tulsa, police say

Police are investigating after a man reportedly drew fire from Tulsa officers near the scene of house fire early Wednesday, Dec. 2, in north Tulsa.

Officers responded shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 51st Place North to assist firefighters at the scene of a house fire.

A man was said to be sitting in a car at the scene, according to a police news release.

The man was not supposed to be there and was uncooperative with officers, Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said, and at some point he pulled out a knife.

The man was said to be aggressive and reportedly refused commands to drop a knife and charged at officers, Bean said. A Taser was deployed at least twice unsuccessfully before one officer opened fire.

The man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

