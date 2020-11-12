Watch Now: Man suspected in multiple arsons, Tulsa Fire Department says after arrest

Police have arrested a man suspected of committing multiple arsons in Tulsa connected by the use of modified Molotov cocktails, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Allen Carl Wessel Jr., spelled Wessell in some jail records, was arrested late Wednesday on a complaint of first-degree arson. The 44-year-old Tulsan was booked into Tulsa County jail with bail set at $40,000.

According to Tulsa Fire Department officials, an investigation continues into 16 fires that featured a similar method of ignition: modified Molotov cocktails thrown or placed in a two- or three-block area, including an occupied home.

Some structures were hit more than once, according to officials, Fire Marshal Andy Teeter said.

"One house in particular that was probably the most affected, there was more than one person living there," Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

Teeter said investigators have not yet concluded that Wessel was responsible for all of the recent arsons being investigated.

"We're still tying things together to prove the possibility is true this individual is linked to all these," Teeter said.