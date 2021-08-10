Watch Now: Gang feuds fueling increase in shootings, police say; activity doubles as cyber attack, court changes cripple response

Before the mayor even knew what was going on, the officers had hopped outside the car.

A man in a Tulsa neighborhood had taken off in a sprint as soon as he saw the unmarked police car roll around a corner, and the officers were quick to give chase, hopping over four fence lines before apprehending the criminal.

"This guy was running with an illegal firearm with a laser sight on top of it," Mayor G.T. Bynum recounted. "And that was just the car I was riding with.

"I believe they got eight illegal firearms that night."

Tulsa's top official had the chance to ride-along with the police department's gang and gun experts Friday evening in the midst of an uptick in shooting violence different from anything the city has ever dealt with before.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin described the violence as such in late July and has attributed it to gang feuds that likely started with a rash of shootings, some fatal, over Memorial Day weekend in May.

It remains unclear what the groups are up in arms about, Franklin said, but it is clear they are up in arms.