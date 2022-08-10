Watch Now: Fleeing driver charged in Sand Springs pursuit over stolen vehicle, weed eater

A man who eluded Sand Springs police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers for more than seven hours is facing charges after his vehicle rammed a Sand Springs police patrol vehicle and drove the wrong way on U.S. 412.

Sand Springs police also released body cam footage of shots fired toward a vehicle that rammed into police cars while eluding police.

Brandon Beaty, 31, is charged with eluding officers while endangering others, possession of a stolen vehicle, petit larceny from a retailer and driving under suspension.

The chase began on Aug. 1 after Beaty allegedly stole a weed eater from a Sand Springs Tractor Supply store, according to court documents.

Sand Springs police, and later OHP troopers, then began pursuing a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe, allegedly driven by Beaty, on U.S. 412. After an OHP trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention, the Tahoe spun out and crashed into the OHP vehicle.

The fleeing car then rammed a Sand Springs police car to evade authorities before driving east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 412.

Police body camera footage shows two officers firing shots at the fleeing vehicle as it began driving away from the collision scene.

One exited their vehicle after the car crashed with the trooper's car and fired a shot while shouting at the vehicle's driver to stop as it rammed into the police's SUV and drove past. The other police officer that was driving the SUV fired a shot through his windshield as the car rammed into him.

The vehicle later drove into a wooded area where a manhunt later ensued for several more hours, police at the time said. Beaty was arrested that evening and was being held Wednesday at the Tulsa County Jail on a $5,000 bond.