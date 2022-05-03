Washington County man charged in federal court after five life without parole sentences are overturned

A Washington County man has been charged federally after a state appellate court threw out his convictions and five life without parole sentences linked to sex acts with a child.

Joseph Scott Bennett, 36, faces one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma that were made public Tuesday.

A U.S. magistrate approved the criminal complaint Monday after the FBI submitted a sworn affidavit that alleged Bennett had sexually abused a child multiple times beginning in 2016 when she was 5 years old until mid-2019, records show.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday threw out Bennett’s convictions and prison sentences after he claimed his membership in the Cherokee Nation meant the state did not have criminal jurisdiction to try him because the alleged crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.

The claim was similar to one contained in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed the contention that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation.

However, weeks after the July 2020 McGirt ruling, Bennett’s trial court judge refused to make that finding and ordered Bennett to stand trial on various sex-related charges involving a minor.

A jury later convicted Bennett on seven counts and he was sentenced to five life without parole sentences, plus two 10-year sentences.

In March 2021, less than five months after sentencing Bennett, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling in a separate case that established that the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations had never been disestablished, either.

The court has since expanded the McGirt ruling to say the Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw nation reservations had never been disestablished, leaving only tribal or federal authorities with jurisdiction in criminal cases

As with earlier rulings where the appellant is incarcerated, the Court of Criminal Appeals stayed its Thursday ruling for 20 days before it became final to give federal or tribal prosecutors time to file their own charges prior to the accused is released from custody.

In 2006, Bennett was found guilty in Washington County of five counts of lewd and indecent proposals to a child and ordered to serve five years in prison, records show.

