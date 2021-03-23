Warrants issued for two suspects in fatal shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police are searching for two suspects in the March 13 fatal shooting of Eric Graves.
One man was wounded and Graves was shot to death in an apartment at the Wedgewood Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, police reported.
Gabriel Hopson, 20, and Jayden Hopson, 19, are charged with first-degree murder, and Jayden Hopson is also charged with possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to court documents.
The wounded shooting victim told officers three other men were at the scene when the shooting started but that he didn't know their identities, according to an affidavit for arrest warrants.
An officer reportedly saw Jayden Hopson at a nearby apartment on the day of the shooting and learned that he had been taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that night. The hospital reportedly did not disclose the gunshot wound to the Tulsa Police Department, according to the affidavit.
Officers obtained hospital video of Jayden Hopson walking into the hospital's emergency entrance.
Video recorded near the Wedgewood Apartments showed Jayden and Gabriel Hopson with Graves and a woman. The group then entered the complex around the time of the shooting, and, soon thereafter, the Hopsons and the woman left. The video showed both Hopsons go to a trash dumpster behind the complex, "as though they were hiding something," according to the affidavit.
In a police interview, the wounded shooting victim reportedly told officers Jayden Hopson was upset that the woman in the video liked Graves and that in the apartment where the shootings happened, the victim overheard the Hopsons discuss ambushing Graves, according to the affidavits.
The victim tols police that both Hopsons pulled their guns on Graves and that he pulled out a gun out and started shooting at them, the affidavit says. They returned fire at Graves, shooting him and the other victim, the affidavit says.
Gabriel Hopson is described as Black, 6-foot-1 inch tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jayden Hopson is described as 6-foot-1 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the shootings or the Hopsons is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
Police consider Graves' murder Tulsa's ninth homicide of 2021.