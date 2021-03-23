Warrants issued for two suspects in fatal shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police are searching for two suspects in the March 13 fatal shooting of Eric Graves.

One man was wounded and Graves was shot to death in an apartment at the Wedgewood Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, police reported.

Gabriel Hopson, 20, and Jayden Hopson, 19, are charged with first-degree murder, and Jayden Hopson is also charged with possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to court documents.

The wounded shooting victim told officers three other men were at the scene when the shooting started but that he didn't know their identities, according to an affidavit for arrest warrants.

An officer reportedly saw Jayden Hopson at a nearby apartment on the day of the shooting and learned that he had been taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that night. The hospital reportedly did not disclose the gunshot wound to the Tulsa Police Department, according to the affidavit.

Officers obtained hospital video of Jayden Hopson walking into the hospital's emergency entrance.