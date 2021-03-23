Warrants issued for two men in connection to fatal shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police are searching for two men in connection with the March 13 fatal shooting of Eric Graves.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Wedgewood Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue when they found one man wounded and another man, Graves, shot to death in an apartment unit.

During the course of the investigation, officers issued arrest warrants for Gabriel Hopson, 20, and Jayden Hopson, 19; both are charged with first-degree murder, and Jayden Hopson is charged with possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to court documents.

The wounded shooting victim told officers three other men were at the scene when the shooting started, but he did not know the identity of the other men, according to the arrest warrants.

An officer reportedly saw Jayden Hopson at a nearby apartment the day of the shooting and learned he was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that night. The hospital reportedly did not disclose the gunshot wound to the Tulsa Police Department, according to the arrest warrant.

Officers obtained video from the hospital of Jayden Hopson walking into the hospital's emergency entrance.