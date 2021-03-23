Warrants issued for two men in connection to fatal shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police are searching for two men in connection with the March 13 fatal shooting of Eric Graves.
Officers were called to a shooting at the Wedgewood Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue when they found one man wounded and another man, Graves, shot to death in an apartment unit.
During the course of the investigation, officers issued arrest warrants for Gabriel Hopson, 20, and Jayden Hopson, 19; both are charged with first-degree murder, and Jayden Hopson is charged with possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to court documents.
The wounded shooting victim told officers three other men were at the scene when the shooting started, but he did not know the identity of the other men, according to the arrest warrants.
An officer reportedly saw Jayden Hopson at a nearby apartment the day of the shooting and learned he was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that night. The hospital reportedly did not disclose the gunshot wound to the Tulsa Police Department, according to the arrest warrant.
Officers obtained video from the hospital of Jayden Hopson walking into the hospital's emergency entrance.
Officers also obtained video near the Wedgewood apartments which showed Jayden Hopson and Gabriel Hopson with Graves and a woman. The group then entered the complex around the time of the shooting, and soon after, Gabriel Hopson and Jayden Hopson and the woman left the scene. Video showed Gabriel Hopson and Jayden Hopson to to a trash dumpster behind the complex, "as though they were hiding something," according to the arrest warrant.
In a police interview with the wounded shooting victim, the victim reportedly told officers Jayden Hopson was upset the woman in the video like Graves, and in the apartment of the shooting, the victim overheard Jayden Hopson and Gabriel Hopson discuss ambushing Graves, according to the arrest warrants.
Gabriel Hopson and Jayden Hopson reportedly pulled their guns on Graves, and he pulled a gun out and started shooting at them, according to the victim's statements in the arrest warrant. They returned fire on Graves, shooting him and the other victim, the warrant said.
Gabriel Hopson is described as Black, 6-foot-1 inch tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jayden Hopson is also described as 6-foot-1 inch and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
Police consider Graves' murder Tulsa's ninth homicide in 2021.