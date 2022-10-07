Warrant issued for suspect charged in McLain football game shootings

An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager charged with first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill in the Sept. 30 shootings at a McLain High School football game, Tulsa police announced on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

A fight broke out between "a group of young men" after the game about 9:40 p.m., police said, and the shooter, alleged to be Niavien Lee Golden, 16, pulled out a gun and began firing it.

According to an affidavit filed with Golden's charges, a security guard was at the front gate when he noticed the fighting.

After the guard went to the group to break up the fight, Golden pulled out the gun and fired "indiscriminately at those around him," the affidavit alleges.

The guard then chased Golden but lost him in a neighborhood.

Video captured the aftermath of the shooting and the guard chasing Golden but not the actual shooting, according to the affidavit.

Terron Yarbrough, 17, "took off running" and was struck in the torso, police said. Another 17-year-old boy was injured in the shooting, as well as a woman and young child.

Yarbrough died from his wounds. The other three victims survived.

A Tulsa Police Department spokesperson could not say Friday afternoon whether any of the victims were part of the initial argument that led to the shooting.

Investigators spoke to several witnesses who said there was a group of people who “had an issue with (Golden),” according to the affidavit.

One witness said he was walking behind the group as they surrounded a single person and looked like they were trying to get the person to fight them, according to the affidavit. The witness said one of the people in the group hit the lone person, and as several people in the group “jumped the lone subject,” gunshots then rang out.

One of the members of the group was found and interviewed, and he said Golden tried to hit him, so he hit Golden back. The group member then ran away when he heard gunshots.

Another witness said Golden was “having words” with the group, told them he had a gun and mentioned shooting one of the group members before hearing the gunshots.

Neither of the people identified in the affidavit as being part of the group who “jumped” Golden were identified as shooting victims.

The 17-year-old victim who was injured but didn’t die was identified as a friend of Golden's, and he told investigators he wanted no part in the investigation, according to the affidavit.

Anyone who may know Golden's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or anonymously call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.