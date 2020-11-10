Warrant issued for man accused of siccing dogs on October homicide victim

The homeowner told police she demanded that Spence drag Wickham into the house to separate him from the dogs and that he "finally" complied, but by that time, "the dogs had torn Wickham's clothing from his body and he wasn't moving."

She told investigators she could see massive injuries to Wickham's body and that he was losing a significant amount of blood as he lay on the floor, but Spence, who was "still worked up pacing back and forth," grabbed her flat screen TV and threw it at him, narrowly missing his head.

She then ran from the home and flagged down police, the affidavit states.

Investigators later recovered a text message Spence had sent to the homeowner the day before threatening to stab Wickham in the face.

In an interview at the scene, Spence told police that Wickham had tried to force his way into the house, prompting the dog attack, but a later interview with a witness contradicted his account.

Wickham was the city's 69th homicide victim of the year. Since, there have been six more, yielding a total of 75 victims so far in 2020.

If arrested, Spence's bail will be set at $525,000.