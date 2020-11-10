Warrant issued for man accused of siccing dogs on October homicide victim

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Tulsa man who is accused of siccing his dogs on another man, who died after the attack.
Benjamin Ryan Spence is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors allege that he attacked Curtis "C.J." Wickham on the front porch of his girlfriend's home west of downtown Tulsa on the morning of Oct. 22 before ordering his three dogs to finish the job.
Witnesses told police Wickham was the ex-boyfriend of the owner of the home and that he had returned in search of his cellphone. Spence was the owner's new boyfriend, and he answered the door "yelling" and stepped out onto the porch before striking Wickham and starting a fight, police were told.
One witness described Wickham "getting the best of Ben (Spence)" before they heard Spence tell his dogs to "sik em,'" according to a probable cause affidavit.
"(The homeowner) recalled Wickham begging for Spence to get his dogs, but Spence did not react," the affidavit states.
It further states that a passerby overheard the commotion and tried to intervene by striking the dogs with a wooden plank and that a neighbor fired a gun into the air as the passerby and the homeowner tried to "corral" the dogs, but nothing deterred the animals.
The homeowner told police she demanded that Spence drag Wickham into the house to separate him from the dogs and that he "finally" complied, but by that time, "the dogs had torn Wickham's clothing from his body and he wasn't moving."
She told investigators she could see massive injuries to Wickham's body and that he was losing a significant amount of blood as he lay on the floor, but Spence, who was "still worked up pacing back and forth," grabbed her flat screen TV and threw it at him, narrowly missing his head.
She then ran from the home and flagged down police, the affidavit states.
Investigators later recovered a text message Spence had sent to the homeowner the day before threatening to stab Wickham in the face.
In an interview at the scene, Spence told police that Wickham had tried to force his way into the house, prompting the dog attack, but a later interview with a witness contradicted his account.
Wickham was the city's 69th homicide victim of the year. Since, there have been six more, yielding a total of 75 victims so far in 2020.
If arrested, Spence's bail will be set at $525,000.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
