Ware trial: Prosecutors call crime scene detectives to stand

The second day of David Ware’s jury trial began with prosecutors seeking to remove any seeds of doubt that may have been planted the day prior in jurors’ minds as to the veracity of evidence recovered from the scene and the credibility of the state’s witnesses.

Ware is charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in the June 29, 2020, mortal wounding of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop in east Tulsa. If convicted of murder, Ware could face the death penalty.

During opening statements on Monday, defense attorney Kevin Adams asked jurors to pay close attention to what he said would be a “reoccurring theme” throughout the trial of discrepancies, misplaced evidence and “untruths” spoken by police officers.

He introduced several examples of such specifically to jurors: how Zarkeshan characterized Ware’s alleged wrongs when Johnson arrived to back him on the early-morning stop; why some evidence appears to move in crime scene photos; and how Ware’s insurance verification, which Ware could not produce for the officers during the stop, is pictured in his glove box when the car was searched at a later date.

The first, the state chalked up to a mistake.

“He got it wrong,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said of Zarkeshan during his opening statement.

Zarkeshan, who survived the shooting and is expected to testify, can be heard on the footage of his body camera’s recording telling Johnson, who had just arrived on scene to back him, that Ware had run a red light when turning left in front of his westbound patrol car on 21st Street near Memorial Drive, causing him to “slam” on his brakes.

But his patrol car’s dash cam shows Ware’s vehicle making a wide turn into the lane outside of his at an intersection that was controlled not by a stoplight, but by a stop sign set 20 to 30 feet back from the intersecting road, Adams said. Gray told jurors that Ware ran through the stop sign, but Adams said he had not. Whether Ware had stopped is nearly indiscernible from the dark dash cam footage; the area just before the stop sign appears to be blocked from view by a business’s equipment yard.

Prosecutors called another crime scene detective to the stand Tuesday to explain the movement of evidence at the scene.

Sgt. Joe Campbell told the jury that officers may move pieces of evidence within a crime scene while trying to accomplish something that is of greater priority than leaving the evidence untouched for documentation, such as performing life-saving measures on wounded victims or gathering information to identify an at-large suspect of violence.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler showed the jury screen shots from the body camera footage of officers who responded to the scene after the shooting, showing them picking up a phone, thumbing through name-bearing cards in a wallet found in the road and opening the doors of Ware’s vehicle to look through items found under or on seats, including a bag prosecutors allege contained drug substances packaged for sale and insurance-related paperwork that contained Ware’s name.

Campbell testified that the officers followed their training and did nothing inappropriate in searching the car to confirm the suspect’s name “under the circumstances.” He said he couldn’t speak to why Ware’s insurance verification was later photographed in the glove box after not being visible in the same place in a still from Zarkeshan’s earlier body camera footage. He noted he couldn’t see the totality of the glove box in the still and asserted that detectives do not remove evidence or add evidence to crime scenes.

Jurors will hear from the state’s next witness after lunch break.

This story is developing and will be updated.

