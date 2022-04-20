Ware trial day 3: Jurors see footage from shooting of Tulsa police officers not released to public

The presentation of video evidence continued during the third day of the David Ware trial Wednesday morning as prosecutors slowly directed jurors' attention from the occurrence of the shooting to its immediate aftermath.

Ware, 34, was recorded on video shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 29, 2020. Sgt. Craig Johnson succumbed to his injuries the next day, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan returned to work after several months at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.

Jurors in the capital case were shown dash cam video from Zarkeshan's patrol vehicle for the first time late Tuesday, where they could see Ware's car making a sweeping left turn in front of Zarkeshan's marked unit, Zarkeshan initiating a traffic stop and eventually the officers struggling to pull Ware out of the car before he shoots them.

Only audio that could be heard from inside Zarkeshan's patrol car played with the footage: a hard rock song playing over the vehicle's speakers, the stifled yells of the officers' commands, 10 pops of gunfire and the breathy mumble of a responding officer hurriedly reciting and entering Zarkeshan's computer password, trying to access the footage that showed the events directly prior.

Jurors viewed footage from the body cameras of Zarkeshan and Johnson that revealed what the officers were saying to each other and to Ware, and what Ware was saying to the officers.

The jury also saw the footage continue into the minutes after the shooting, a portion that was not released to the general public.

The cameras, affixed to the front of the officers' vests, pointed into the dark sky or down the road, depending on where they lay. Jurors listened to Johnson's labored breaths before hearing sirens approach and seeing officers appear with flashlights overhead, saying things like "Sergeant, stay with me," and "Hey, you're going to be OK."

Zarkeshan's body camera was muted at one point, in the middle of Ware's yells for help, while he was trying to pull Ware out of the vehicle, so the remainder of that footage was silent. Lt. Alexander Peiffer, who was TPD's video administrator at the time of the shooting, testified that the muting appeared unintentional.

The jury also heard from Dr. Joshua Lanter, the state medical examiner and forensic pathologist who performed Johnson's autopsy, as he described four gunshot wounds he documented on the 45-year-old's body.

Lanter said he couldn't say in what order the wounds occurred, but he identified the wound near Johnson's right temple as the most lethal of the four. The others were found on his left chest, back and bicep.

The jurors will continue to hear from the state's witnesses after a lunch break.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.