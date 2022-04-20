Ware trial day 3: Jurors see footage from shooting of Tulsa police officers not released to public

The presentation of video evidence continued during the third day of the David Ware trial Wednesday morning as prosecutors slowly directed jurors' attention from the occurrence of the shooting to its immediate aftermath.
Ware, 34, was recorded on video shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 29, 2020. Sgt. Craig Johnson succumbed to his injuries the next day, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan returned to work after several months at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.
Jurors in the capital case were shown dash cam video from Zarkeshan's patrol vehicle for the first time late Tuesday, where they could see Ware's car making a sweeping left turn in front of Zarkeshan's marked unit, Zarkeshan initiating a traffic stop and eventually the officers struggling to pull Ware out of the car before he shoots them.
Only audio that could be heard from inside Zarkeshan's patrol car played with the footage: a hard rock song playing over the vehicle's speakers, the stifled yells of the officers' commands, 10 pops of gunfire and the breathy mumble of a responding officer hurriedly reciting and entering Zarkeshan's computer password, trying to access the footage that showed the events directly prior.
The cameras, affixed to the front of the officers' vests, pointed into the dark sky or down the road, depending on where they lay. Jurors listened to Johnson's labored breaths before hearing sirens approach and seeing officers appear with flashlights overhead, saying things like "Sergeant, stay with me," and "Hey, you're going to be OK."
Zarkeshan's body camera was muted at one point, in the middle of Ware's yells for help, while he was trying to pull Ware out of the vehicle, so the remainder of that footage was silent. Lt. Alexander Peiffer, who was TPD's video administrator at the time of the shooting, testified that the muting appeared unintentional.
The jury also heard from Dr. Joshua Lanter, the state medical examiner and forensic pathologist who performed Johnson's autopsy, as he described four gunshot wounds he documented on the 45-year-old's body.
Lanter said he couldn't say in what order the wounds occurred, but he identified the wound near Johnson's right temple as the most lethal of the four. The others were found on his left chest, back and bicep.
The jurors will continue to hear from the state's witnesses after a lunch break.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Photos: Case timeline for David Anthony Ware, accused in slaying of Tulsa Police sergeant
David Anthony Ware pulled over
Dash cam footage, June 29
Tribute to officers
Sgt. Craig Johnson mourned
Sgt. Johnson's funeral
Update on Zarkeshan
Matthew Hall at Tulsa County jail
David Ware at Tulsa County jail
Honoring Sgt. Johnson
Ware appears in September
Chief Franklin presents video
Ware to face capital trial
Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa
Trial date set after not guilty plea entered Nov. 2
Death penalty consideration
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455
Dwayne Jackson was shot and killed by police after he shot Rickia Crawford in the chest after he walked around the Crossings at Minshall Park apartments while naked and firing an AR-15 rifle, police said.