Ware found guilty on all counts in police shooting case; sentencing to begin next week

After deliberating for just under three hours, jurors delivered guilty verdicts on all counts Friday night against David Ware in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers.

Ware was found guilty in the capital case of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in the 2020 traffic-stop shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Johnson, a 45-year-old supervisor, died the day after the shooting. Zarkeshan, a rookie police officer then 26, survived critical injuries and testified for the first time Thursday.

Ware was also found guilty of obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Jurors had earlier heard persuasive closing arguments in which attorneys for the defense and prosecution tried to convince them of the reason Ware refused to get out of the car.

Zarkeshan stopped Ware about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, near 21st Street and Memorial Drive for a traffic infraction and expired paper tag. Ware couldn't produce a driver's license or current insurance at the time, and when Zarkeshan and Johnson said they were going to tow it, he refused to get out.

After several rounds of verbal orders and explanations, Johnson shocked Ware with a Taser and later sprayed him with pepper spray.

The officers were physically attempting to wrench Ware from his vehicle when he pulled a firearm from under his driver’s seat, shooting each multiple times at close range. Neither officer drew their gun.

Defense attorney Kevin Adams argued Ware was in fear for his life and standing his ground against what he believed was unlawful and unfair treatment.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said Ware more likely feared the search that would accompany the tow, because he knew as a convicted felon that a gun and drugs in his car could mean prison.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler reminded the jury of a lie Ware told Zarkeshan about a minute into the stop.

Zarkeshan, who had been policing solo for about a month, can be heard asking whether Ware is "good"; noting he looks "awful shaky" as he searches for his license and insurance.

"You have anything in the car I need to know about?” Zarkeshan asks. "Drugs, guns; no heroin, meth or anything like that?"

Ware answered no, saying he was nervous because he was pulled over and couldn't find his ID.

Gray reminded jurors that, on what might have been a perceptive guess, Zarkeshan rattled off exactly what Ware was later found to have in his car.

Ware testified that he thought he had a right not to incriminate himself — Oklahoma law requires motorists to disclose their possession of a firearm to officers — but he also said that he knew he wasn't allowed to have a gun as a felon.

After hearing arguments that morning, District Judge Bill LaFortune ruled on a pending motion that the jury would not hear instructions on self-defense because Oklahomans have no legal right to resist a traffic stop or use deadly force to resist an arrest.

He also ruled he didn't find sufficient evidence to support Adam's request to instruct the jury on heat of passion manslaughter, which requires a homicide be perpetrated without the design to effect death.

Under Oklahoma law, a person commits murder in the first degree when that person unlawfully and with malice aforethought causes the death of another human being.

"These are adult choices that were made, and they come with adult consequences," Gray told reporters after the verdict. "Today the jury was able to go ahead and, for the first time, tell Mr. Ware that there are consequences when you make bad choices."

The sentencing options a jury can consider for a first-degree murder conviction are life with the possibility of parole, life without the possibility of parole and death.

With a guilty verdict of first-degree murder, the state will next week attempt to prove several aggravating circumstances they say support the latter while defense provides mitigating evidence to try to dissuade the jury from choosing execution.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.