Wagoner County woman accused of killing roommate charged with attempted murder in Wisconsin

She mailed some to Elliot, who turned it over to the FBI, which found the powder was ricin.

In September, members of the Wisconsin National Guard 54th Civil Support Team went to the couple’s home to collect more suspected ricin, including two samples from a dresser drawer and one from beneath the dresser. The samples were sent to the FBI for testing and also found to be ricin.

An FBI scientist later explained to Dane County Sheriff’s Detective Coy Bethel that ricin can be present in the home without exposing its inhabitants to a lethal dose, if the amount is small enough.

Adams’ former husband, identified in Oklahoma divorce court records as Alexander Adams, told Bethel in January, under an agreement that gave him immunity for his statements, that Kore Adams had admitted to him that the white powder found in their neighbors’ home “was the result of her trying to poison” their neighbors.

He said he and his wife did not get along with their neighbors and that his wife had the makings of ricin as early as 2012 when they lived near Portland, Oregon.

“(Alexander Adams) said that Adams told him that she was brewing ricin for use against their enemies,” the complaint states. He said he told his wife to take it away and he didn’t see it again.