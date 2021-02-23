Wagoner County Sheriff seeks public help after man found dead with gunshot wounds

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help after a body with several gunshot wounds was discovered over the weekend.

Deputies on Saturday responded to a reported "man down" call in the Coal Creek Landing area near the 275 Road and 110 Road intersection after bystanders discovered the victim.

Wagoner County authorities found a deceased male in the parking lot of Coal Creek, and Wagoner Emergency Medical Personnel later pronounced Jeff Derrick, 61, of Hulbert, dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner and Wagoner County located three gunshot wounds to the body, which they said appeared to be the cause of death.

The Medical Examiner's Office rule the death a homicide, Wagoner County officials said.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information about the homicide to call 918-485-3124 or contact investigator Ben Noble at 918-614-0882.

Wagoner County also has an anonymous online tip site at wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.

