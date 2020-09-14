Video: Tulsa Police release edited footage showing shooting of two officers

Tulsa Police on Monday publicly released video footage showing the shootings of two Tulsa police officers, one of whom died.
A judge in David Anthony Ware’s case ruled on the evidence being made public after the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and the injury of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
District Judge William Musseman did not make specific orders or recommendations to redact any portions of the videos, instead leaving those decisions to the Tulsa Police Department’s legal counsel.
Footage from both officers’ body cameras, as well as Zarkeshan’s patrol car dash camera, was discussed at a Monday morning news conference in which Chief Wendell Franklin showed images from the video.
The 16-minute video was edited by Tulsa Police, with captions added in some places.
Ware and his co-defendant, Matthew Hall, who faces two accessory counts, will next appear in court Oct. 5.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.
Video: Chief Wendell Franklin speaks about the video release
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.