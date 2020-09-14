 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video: Tulsa Police release edited footage showing shooting of two officers
featured

Video: Tulsa Police release edited footage showing shooting of two officers

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

Tulsa Police on Monday publicly released video footage showing the shootings of two Tulsa police officers, one of whom died.

A judge in David Anthony Ware’s case ruled on the evidence being made public after the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and the injury of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

District Judge William Musseman did not make specific orders or recommendations to redact any portions of the videos, instead leaving those decisions to the Tulsa Police Department’s legal counsel.

Footage from both officers’ body cameras, as well as Zarkeshan’s patrol car dash camera, was discussed at a Monday morning news conference in which Chief Wendell Franklin showed images from the video.

The 16-minute video was edited by Tulsa Police, with captions added in some places.

Ware and his co-defendant, Matthew Hall, who faces two accessory counts, will next appear in court Oct. 5.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.

Video: Chief Wendell Franklin speaks about the video release

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EMSA sues ambulance provider
Crime News

EMSA sues ambulance provider

  • Updated

EMSA claims in its lawsuit filed Wednesday in Tulsa federal court that AMR has failed to pay EMSA over $16 million it owed from excess profits the company made dating back to November 2015.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News