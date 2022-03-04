Video released of Tulsa officers shooting 16-year-old armed robbery suspect; charges not expected, DA says

Police have released helicopter and bodycam footage of Tulsa officers' Feb. 4 shooting of a 16-year-old who allegedly had stolen at gunpoint $22 from someone that night.

The teenager, Isaiah Perez, died of his injuries after the shooting near the intersection of Birmingham Avenue and Tecumseh Street, police said. The video, posted on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page, shows that two officers shot at Perez more than 15 times.

Police said Perez reached for a gun in his waistband, which prompted the officers to shoot him. Video shows a firearm falling from Perez as he fell to the ground.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said his office has "verbally informed" the Tulsa Police Department that criminal charges "did not appear to be warranted" based on investigative reports prosecutors have received so far.

Kunzweiler said his office's final report will be completed once the medical examiner's report on Perez's death is completed.

Officers had responded at 11:17 p.m. Feb. 4 to a 911 armed robbery call at PLS Check Cashers, 1447 N. Lewis Place, police said in a statement released the day after the shooting.

A man had just cashed a check and was walking to his car when a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask "pulled a gun on him and demanded his money," police said.

"The victim took money out and put it on the car; the suspect took that money and fled across the street, got onto the bicycle, and went east on Pine (Street)," police said.

Police wrote in one of the videos released Friday that the victim said the robber took "no more than $25" from him.

Another would-be victim reported a similar robbery attempt around the same time, but police said the attempt ended when the robber fled after that person said they had no money.

Video shows officers in a Tulsa police helicopter finding Perez on a bicycle in the neighborhood and other officers converging on the area.

Bodycam footage shows an officer in his vehicle following the bicycle. The officer said the bicyclist "failed to yield" to the officer, then "wrecked out."

The officer then got out of his car at the intersection of Birmingham Avenue and Seminole Street, and Perez ran away from the officer. The officer pulled his gun out and started chasing him north on Birmingham, which was covered in snow from the Feb. 1-3 winter storm.

"Stop or you're going to get shot," the officer said as he chased Perez. "Hey, I'm going to shoot you."

The officer kept following the teen on foot, and a patrol car drove beside the officer with its lights and siren on.

Perez, who can be seen wearing a ski mask, stopped running, and the officer pointed his gun at Perez and told him to get on the ground.

The patrol car driver got out and, a couple of seconds later said, "Gun!" then began shooting at Perez.

As he is being fired upon, Perez falls to the ground, and a handgun falls onto the street, the video shows.

"Suspect had a ski mask on and a black hoodie; this is gonna be him," the officer who chased Perez on foot said. "We're pretty confident this is him."

After waiting for someone to bring a protective shield, officers went to the teen on the ground and handcuffed him.

Officers can be seen performing first aid on Perez while they waited for an ambulance.

In a statement released the day after the shooting, police said Perez died about 6 a.m. at a hospital.

Perez had $22 on him when he was shot, police said in one of the videos released Friday.

Helicopter footage shows a timestamp of 12:49 a.m. when Perez was shot, but it also has a date of Jan. 1, 2003.

The statement police released after the shooting says three officers who were involved were placed on leave. Video shows only two officers firing at Perez; two more officers arrive at the scene a few seconds after Perez falls to the ground.

The Tulsa Police Department has not clarified who the three officers on leave are or how they were involved.

Kelsy Schlotthauer contributed to this story.

