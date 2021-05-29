Video captures vandal spray painting ‘ACAB’ graffiti on Tulsa County Sheriff's Office building

Authorities are searching for a pair of men who reportedly vandalized the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office headquarters with anti-law enforcement graffiti.

The acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are B------s,” and the numbers "1312" were scrawled across a wall in black spray paint outside the David Faulkner Building, 303 W. First St. about 8 a.m. Saturday, a TCSO press release said.

Surveillance video captured two men waking along Denver Avenue near the sheriff's office before one of them is seen spraying paint on the building, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.