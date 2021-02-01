Victims of triple murder-suicide identified by Sand Springs police

Ross had a history of domestic violence, Enzbrenner said, but none of those cases appear to have resulted in any convictions, he added.

Smith was not the victim in any of those allegations, he said, and Sand Springs police had not responded to any calls at the couple’s residence in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.

Ross’ mother discovered the crime scene about 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Enzbrenner said. She had last spoken with the family about 7 p.m. Friday night and was planning to babysit the two young girls Saturday night while Ross and Smith went out to celebrate Smith’s birthday, which was the previous week.

When she couldn’t reach anyone by phone Saturday afternoon, she went to the residence, Enzbrenner said.

She found the screen door unlocked and the front door partially open, he said.

Chief Mike Carter said the Sand Springs Police Department joined the community in offering its condolences to the family.

He also said he wanted to make it clear that “we’re not done with this investigation” but that it was important to release information about the victims and to “relieve our citizens of any fear of any ongoing danger.