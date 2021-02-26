Victims killed after stolen truck pursued by OHP troopers crashes into uninvolved SUV identified

The victims killed when a truck pursued by state troopers barreled into their SUV in east Tulsa on Thursday have been identified as a woman and a girl.

Lanise Dade, 31, of Tulsa was driving an SUV with two juveniles inside, a girl and boy, on 109th East Avenue about 12:30 p.m. when her vehicle was T-boned by a driver fleeing Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in a stolen truck.

Dade and the girl died as a result of the collision, and the boy was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The truck's driver, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to an OHP news release.

The agency did not identify any of the juveniles or release the juvenile victims' ages.

The pursuit began earlier Thursday afternoon in Coweta when a witness at a car wash flagged down a trooper and said a truck had just been stolen. The trooper gave chase but the driver refused to stop, later evading several stop sticks meant to disable the truck, troopers said Thursday.