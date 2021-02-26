 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victims killed after stolen truck pursued by OHP troopers crashes into uninvolved SUV identified

Victims killed after stolen truck pursued by OHP troopers crashes into uninvolved SUV identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol Pursuit

Law enforcement personnel work the scene of a crash following a chase by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on 21st Street west of Garnett Rd. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. Two people in another vehicle were killed in the crash and another occupant was transported to the hospital.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The victims killed when a truck pursued by state troopers barreled into their SUV in east Tulsa on Thursday have been identified as a woman and a girl. 

Lanise Dade, 31, of Tulsa was driving an SUV with two juveniles inside, a girl and boy, on 109th East Avenue about 12:30 p.m. when her vehicle was T-boned by a driver fleeing Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in a stolen truck. 

Dade and the girl died as a result of the collision, and the boy was taken to a hospital for his injuries. 

The truck's driver, a 14-year-old boy, reportedly attempted to flee on foot but collapsed near the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer, according to an OHP news release. 

The agency did not identify any of the juveniles or release the juvenile victims' ages. 

The pursuit began earlier Thursday afternoon in Coweta when a witness at a car wash flagged down a trooper and said a truck had just been stolen. The trooper gave chase but the driver refused to stop, later evading several stop sticks meant to disable the truck, troopers said Thursday. 

"The trooper pursued the suspect out of Coweta and into the city of Tulsa," the OHP release states. "The suspect fled on several city streets and eventually turned eastbound on East 21st Street South." 

Tulsa police officers assisted troopers in the pursuit when it reached the city limits but terminated their efforts before the collision.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney zoo unveils first baby koala in a year

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News