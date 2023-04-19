The names of the victims of Tuesday morning's fatal shootings were released by Tulsa police on Wednesday afternoon.

Lundin Hathcock, 35, was fatally shot in the back of the head while sitting at a desk at the Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., police said.

They said the assailant, whom they believe to be 61-year-old Carlton Gilford, walked into the building and began shooting.

Gilford then drove to a nearby QuikTrip, at 1513 N. Peoria Ave., and shot 55-year-old James McDaniel, police allege. Gilford then shot at a security guard in the convenience store before firing more rounds at McDaniel while he was on the floor.

Hathcock was taken to a hospital, where he died later Tuesday. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the store.

Gilford was taken into custody without incident at the QuikTrip and admitted to firing the shots, police said Tuesday. He was then taken to a hospital for an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police said he is no longer in critical condition.

The investigation into the motive for the attack remains ongoing.

Video: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin gives an update on Tuesday's library and QuikTrip shootings