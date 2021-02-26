Victim of Tulsa's most recent homicide identified; police seek person of interest

Police identified the man found dead in a west Tulsa motel room on Thursday and announced their seeking of a person of interest in the case.
Johnny Little Cook, 43, is wanted for questioning in the slaying of Xzavior Frost.
Cleaning staff found the 29-year-old dead of gunshot wounds about 1 p.m. Thursday at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., police said. The killing is the sixth homicide in Tulsa this year.
Detectives were interviewing potential witnesses Thursday.
Anyone with knowledge of Cook's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.