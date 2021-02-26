 Skip to main content
Victim of Tulsa's most recent homicide identified; police seek person of interest

JohnnyLittleCook.jpg

Johnny Little Cook is wanted for questioning in Tulsa's sixth homicide of the year. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.  

 Provided

Police identified the man found dead in a west Tulsa motel room on Thursday and announced their seeking of a person of interest in the case. 

Johnny Little Cook, 43, is wanted for questioning in the slaying of Xzavior Frost.

Cleaning staff found the 29-year-old dead of gunshot wounds about 1 p.m. Thursday at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr., police said. The killing is the sixth homicide in Tulsa this year. 

Detectives were interviewing potential witnesses Thursday. 

Anyone with knowledge of Cook's whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

