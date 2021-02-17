Victim of Bixby strangling identified; suspect expressed remorse, detectives say

Bixby detectives on Wednesday identified the elderly woman allegedly strangled by her grandson late last week.

Roberta Ward, 84, was found dead of injuries consistent with a struggle early Feb. 11 in her Bixby home. Her death is the first homicide in the city this year.

In preliminary investigation, detectives learned Ward's son had lived with her for the past few years and that his son, Dalton Hill, recently moved in from Kansas. Hill wasn't present when officers arrived on scene, Detective Rene Torres said.

Officers recognized Hill was a man they had earlier seen request transport via ambulance to a Tulsa hospital from a gas station in town, and they learned he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sherman County, Kansas. Hill was arrested at the hospital.

In an interview with detectives, Hill reportedly confessed to the killing after they told him his paternal grandmother was dead.

He told detectives "voices in his head" motivated him to attack Ward, and he choked her from behind before falling on her and continuing to strangle her in an ensuing scuffle, an arrest and booking report states.

Hill reportedly told detectives he checked his grandmother’s pulse before washing his hands and leaving the residence.