Victim of Bixby strangling identified; suspect expressed remorse, detectives say

021221-tul-nws-hill-dalton

Dalton Hill is accused in the strangling of his grandmother, 84-year-old Roberta Ward.

 Tulsa County jail

Bixby detectives on Wednesday identified the elderly woman allegedly strangled by her grandson late last week. 

Roberta Ward, 84, was found dead of injuries consistent with a struggle early Feb. 11 in her Bixby home. Her death is the first homicide in the city this year.

In preliminary investigation, detectives learned Ward's son had lived with her for the past few years and that his son, Dalton Hill, recently moved in from Kansas. Hill wasn't present when officers arrived on scene, Detective Rene Torres said. 

Officers recognized Hill was a man they had earlier seen request transport via ambulance to a Tulsa hospital from a gas station in town, and they learned he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sherman County, Kansas. Hill was arrested at the hospital.

In an interview with detectives, Hill reportedly confessed to the killing after they told him his paternal grandmother was dead. 

He told detectives "voices in his head" motivated him to attack Ward, and he choked her from behind before falling on her and continuing to strangle her in an ensuing scuffle, an arrest and booking report states. 

Hill reportedly told detectives he checked his grandmother’s pulse before washing his hands and leaving the residence.

"He was sorry about what he did," Torres said, indicating that Hill expressed remorse in the interview. "At the end of the day, there's nobody winning in this case. Someone has to bury a loved one, and on the other side of it, someone has to go through the court proceedings." 

Hill remains held in the Tulsa County jail without bond on first-degree murder and fugitive from justice complaints, as well as a hold from Sherman County, Kansas. 

He had not yet been charged in Tulsa or Wagoner district courts, according to data reflected in online court records Wednesday. 

Resources to get help

COPES crisis hotline: 918-744-4800 (24/7 in Tulsa County)

Domestic Violence Intervention Services 24-hour information and crisis line: 918-7HELP-ME (918-743-5763)

DVIS text line: 207-777, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (for people who can’t safely get to phone)

Mental Health Association of Oklahoma assistance center: 918-585-1213 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; voice message after hours calls returned)

National Suicide Prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Breaking News