Victim in fatal Washington County shooting identified

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday's shooting near Vera.
Ashton Cole O'Dell, 29, was fatally shot by Bailey Keither Wattenbarger, 23, after the two got into a verbal and physical fight, officials allege.
A family member reportedly separated the two before Wattenbarger shot O'Dell, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said O'Dell died of several gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
