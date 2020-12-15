 Skip to main content
Victim in critical condition after Broken Arrow shooting

Victim in critical condition after Broken Arrow shooting

A man was reportedly shot in the chest in Broken Arrow on Tuesday evening. 

The victim reportedly was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Broken Arrow Police Department detectives were working to develop a suspect description Tuesday night. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

