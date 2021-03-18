Victim identified, vehicle sought in deadly south Tulsa hit-and-run

The vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run could still be in the area of two south Tulsa neighborhoods, and police are asking residents to be vigilant.

Charles Chenoweth, whom police earlier described as an elderly man, was struck while walking south in the 6600 block of South 73rd East Avenue in front of Grissom Elementary School just after midnight Wednesday. There are no sidewalks for use along the street.

Police said Thursday an older model four-door sedan that appeared to be either a Lincoln, Cadillac or Buick body style was driving north along the road when it ran over Chenoweth, delivering a fatal impact, and continued driving.

A 911 caller reported the man's body, which was found lying face down in the grass, about 30 minutes later.