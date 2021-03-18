Victim identified, vehicle sought in deadly south Tulsa hit-and-run

The vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run could still be in the area of two south Tulsa neighborhoods, and police are asking residents to be vigilant.
Charles Chenoweth, whom police earlier described as an elderly man, was struck while walking south in the 6600 block of South 73rd East Avenue in front of Grissom Elementary School just after midnight Wednesday. There are no sidewalks for use along the street.
Police said Thursday an older model four-door sedan that appeared to be either a Lincoln, Cadillac or Buick body style was driving north along the road when it ran over Chenoweth, delivering a fatal impact, and continued driving.
A 911 caller reported the man's body, which was found lying face down in the grass, about 30 minutes later.
Investigators do not know of any witnesses for the collision, but video cameras from the neighborhood show the style of car, which has a brake light in the rear window near the trunk.
Police expect the vehicle to have damage to its front bumper or grill, and a broken headlight most likely on the left side. Its color is unknown, but it could possibly be in the Park Plaza South or Shadow Mountain neighborhoods, police said.
Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts or its driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.