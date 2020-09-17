Victim identified, suspects arrested after fatal shooting at east Tulsa apartment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa police have announced a second arrest and identified a man killed in his apartment in an apparent robbery.

James Sumner Jr., 52, reportedly died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest early Thursday morning.

Officers found Sumner's car, reportedly taken during the robbery, in the parking lot of an east Tulsa motel later Wednesday. Andre Roberts, 38, and Candace McGrew, 45, were reportedly arrested and later booked on complaints of first-degree murder. Roberts was also booked on a complaint of domestic assault and battery.

A witness reportedly told police Roberts admitted to shooting Sumner and said he "got the car" out of the robbery.

Sumner's death was Tulsa's 58th homicide of 2020. Both McGrew and Roberts remain held in the Tulsa County jail without bond and are due in court Thursday.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135 stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @stetson__payne

